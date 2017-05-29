China’s Xi July Russia Visit to Boost Bilateral Cooperation - Foreign Ministry

© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov Russian Vladivostok May Become Special Economic Zone – China Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On May 14-15, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited China and participated in the One Belt, One Road international forum. According to the documents for Putin’s visit to China released on May 12, Xi's Moscow visit is expected to take place on July 4.

"The upcoming visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia this summer will of course give additional impetus to the advance of our cooperation in the international arena," Morgulov said during the Third International Conference "Russia and China: Taking on a New Quality of Bilateral Relations."

On Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that both the Russian and Chinese sides have reached a consensus on the dates for Xi's upcoming visit.

