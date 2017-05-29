Cuban Delegation at SPIEF to Present Projects for Russian Investors

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Stay Tuned: Sputnik Mobile App Launches News Wire for SPIEF 2017 Forum

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Delegation of Cuba at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will present its investment possibilities to interest Russian investors, Russian Trade Representative to Cuba Alexander Bogatyr told Sputnik on Monday.

"The Cubans are very interested in advertising their yet untapped cooperation potential. They will bring a presentation of the investment possibilities in order to interest Russian investors in coming to Cuba," Bogatyr said ahead of the SPIEF, scheduled to take place on June 1-3.

Bogatyr added that the presentation will include projects regarding investments into energy sphere, especially into green energy, and tourism, including construction of hotels, development of infrastructure, agriculture, transport, and light industry.

He stressed that the Cuban presentation will focus on the projects "on which the well-being of economy and therefore well-being of the country depend."

The 21st International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg is a major business and economic event aiming to promote mutually beneficial dialogue with the international community on key global issues concerning economy and finances. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the information partner of the forum.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!