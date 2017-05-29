Kremlin Lacks Full Information on Searches in Yandex Offices in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Kremlin lacks full information on searches being carried out in the offices of the Russian IT company Yandex in the Ukrainian cities of Kiev and Odessa to be able to comment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

“We still do not have the full information, firstly, it is necessary to understand the causes, whether these actions are part of an investigation or are just checks. We still do not know that. That is why I cannot provide any details,” Peskov said.

Earlier in the day, Yandex said in a statement that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) was searching its offices. According to the SBU press service, the searches are linked to an investigation of a case on treason against the state.

On May 16, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko approved the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to expand the list of sanctioned Russian individuals and legal entities. In particular, Ukraine has imposed sanctions on a number of Russian media and popular social networks such as VKontakte and Odnoklassniki. Yandex is also targeted by the restrictive measures.