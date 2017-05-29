Register
    People hold Ukrainian and US flags and placards reading Trump welcome to Ukraine!, Trump - the peace for Ukraine! and the others during their rally in front of United States embassy in Kiev on January 20, 2017

    A New Impetus? Trump Team Addresses Ukraine in Hope of Mending US-Russian Ties

    © AFP 2017/ Sergei SUPINSKY
    19210

    Commenting on Washington's plans to restart talks on Ukraine with Moscow, Russian political analyst Denis Denisov told Sputnik that the US and Russia may finally arrive at a consensus on the matter.

    Ukrainian folk dancers perform for Ukrainian and US servicemen in a ceremony for joint-drill exercises between the two countries in Yavoriv polygon, Lviv district, western Ukraine
    © AFP 2017/ YURIY DYACHYSHYN
    Money First: New US Military Aid Policy to 'Wake Ukraine Up From Euphoria'
    On Monday, it was reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump allegedly wants to restart the Ukrainian peace process as part of efforts aimed at improving relations with Russia.

    Trump is determined to try to improve ties with Russia despite the spread of skepticism within his administration caused by the scandal over alleged Russian interference in the US presidential election, according to the Washington Post.

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is reportedly leading the behind-the-scenes efforts trying to revitalize Trump's plan to normalize relations with Russia. However, so far these have proven unsuccessful.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Russian political analyst Denis Denisov specifically pointed to a certain vacuum in "the Ukrainian direction" which he said had emerged after the former US Administration left the White House.

    "This issue has more than once been discussed since Trump was elected the US President. In the former US Administration, this role was performed by Victoria Nuland, who left the State Department, in what caused a vacuum [on the issue]," he said.

    Ukrainian refugees at Rostov-on-Don railway station
    © Sputnik/ Aleksandr Pogotov
    Meanwhile, in Ukraine: Kiev Mulls Severing Rail Traffic With Russia
    He added that nominating an official in the Trump team to address the Ukrainian question had been put on the back burner indefinitely "in connection with a number of situations and facts that accompanied and accompany the formation of the Trump team."

    According to Denisov, Russia and the United States are still able to make progress in dealing with the Ukraine issue.

    "It is very good that the Trump Administration is reportedly very serious about this issue and that in the near future there will be a person who will likely give a new impetus to bilateral relations related to the Donbass conflict," he said.

    "The hope is that he will try to effectively cooperate with the Russian side, so that the sides can reach a compromise on the issue," he added.

    "Because if the consensus is in place in talks between the US and Russia, the American partners can put pressure on Kiev to make it start implementing its obligations, in line with the Minsk [peace] agreements," Denisov pointed out.

    Meanwhile, the Washington Post quoted US officials and outside experts as saying that Tillerson wants to restart the talks on Ukraine, hoping that new circumstances and personalities could bring better results than previous attempts.

    An apartment in a five-storied residential building in Yasinovataya, Donbass, damaged in shelling by Ukrainian army. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Averin
    An apartment in a five-storied residential building in Yasinovataya, Donbass, damaged in shelling by Ukrainian army. (File)

    Tillerson is said to have already held multiple discussions on the issue with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

    Tillerson reportedly wants to tap a special envoy at the Department of State to deal with the Ukrainian issue. The envoy is expected to revitalize the diplomatic channel with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aide Vladislav Surkov – a task which was not formerly fulfilled by former Assistant Secretary of State for Europe Victoria Nuland.

    US-Russian relations deteriorated in 2014 after the eruption of the Ukrainian crisis and Crimea's reunification with Russia. The United States and its allies introduced sanctions against Russia over its alleged interference in Ukraine's internal affairs, while Russia denied all the allegations.

    The Donbass conflict erupted in April 2014 as a local counter-reaction to the Western-sponsored Maidan coup in Kiev that had toppled President Viktor Yanukovych the previous February.

    Chocolate lips
    CC0 / /
    Beans of Discord: Ukraine Cracks Down on Chocolate Imports From Russia
    Residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions held independence referendums and proclaimed the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, respectively. Kiev has since been conducting a military operation to regain control of the regions, and encountered stiff local resistance.

    In February 2015, Kiev forces and Donbass independence supporters signed a peace agreement in the Belarusian capital Minsk. The deal stipulates a full ceasefire, weapons withdrawal from the line of contact in Donbass, as well as constitutional reforms that would give a special status to the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.

    Despite the fact that the agreement brokered by the Normandy Four states (Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine), the ceasefire regime is regularly violated, with both sides accusing each other of multiple breaches, undermining the terms of the accord.

