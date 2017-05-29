Register
11:42 GMT +329 May 2017
Live
    Search
    L-R Front Row: Nigeria's Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, Guinea's President Alpha Conde, U.S. President Donald Trump, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou and Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi pose for a family photo with other participants of the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy May 27, 2017

    'Scandal,' 'A New Low': G7 Summit Promised Little, Delivered Even Less

    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    World
    Get short URL
    338220

    Record low expectations about the latest G7 summit were matched by the leaders' inability to come up with any new policies during the meeting.

    U.S. President Donald Trump gathers with (L-R) European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European Council President Donald Tusk, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May as they attend the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    'Mealy Mouthed Platitudes Aside, Not Much to Be Said for G7 Communique'
    On Saturday, the two-day G7 summit ended in the Italian town of Taormina, Sicily. The leaders of seven leading developed countries, as well as several other EU leaders and African heads of state, discussed foreign policy, the global economy and the migration crisis.

    At the end of the meeting, the leaders released a communique, which reiterated several policies, such as support for free trade and nuclear non-proliferation, but contained few new initiatives.

    ONE, a campaigning and advocacy organization which aims to end extreme poverty and preventable disease, called the conclusion of the G7 "a new low."

    "In a year of greatly-diminished expectations, the G7 have managed to set a new low.  The early promise of this summit was crushed by the Trump Administration’s hostile negotiating posture and the evident lack of ambition of other leaders," Friederike Roeder, director at ONE, stated.

    "The G7 would be wise not to sell their final statement as a success just because of the last-minute agreement checking the box with words such as 'famine,' 'gender' or 'sustainable development.' Only real investments can save lives and safeguard our common future, not words."

    In an effort to stem the flow of migrants and refugees across the Mediterranean, the G7 had invited the leaders of several African countries to the meeting. 

    "Perhaps the choice (to be in) Taormina and Sicily says much about how important our relations are with Africa," Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said in his introductory address.

    However, the presence of the leaders of Ethiopia, Guinea, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria and Tunisia turned out to have little impact on the G7. 

    ​Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou called on the G7 to take more measures to resolve the Libyan crisis and to fulfil their promises of aid to tackle poverty.

    "Be it Niger, a transit nation, or the countries of origin, it is only through development that we will prevent illegal migration," Issoufou said.

    Niger is a landlocked country in Western Africa. Its city, Agadez, is a popular waystation for migrants attempting to cross the Sahara Desert to reach Libya and eventually Europe via Italy.

    The Central Mediterranean migratory route is currently the most popular migrant route to Europe, and more than 37,000 migrants arrived on the coast of Italy between January and April this year.

    Italy had hoped to persuade other G7 members to implement a legal migration plan so that migrants avoid the treacherous route across the Mediterranean Sea. However, the G7 failed to develop any real solution.

    Oxfam activists wearing masks of the leaders of the G7 summit; from left, Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni, US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stage a demonstration in Giardini Naxos, near the venue of the G7 summit in the Sicilian town of Taormina, southern Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Paolo Santalucia
    Oxfam activists wearing masks of the leaders of the G7 summit; from left, Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni, US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stage a demonstration in Giardini Naxos, near the venue of the G7 summit in the Sicilian town of Taormina, southern Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017

    "This is the scandal of this summit: That G7 leaders could come right here in Sicily on the doorstep of the sea where 1,400 people have drowned this year alone and fly home tonight without doing anything serious about it," Edmund Cairns, Oxfam's policy adviser on humanitarian crises, responded.

    In a public protest, activists from Oxfam donned masks depicting the G7 world leaders and erected a mock brick wall to complain against their migration policy.

    Protesters wear masks depicting the leaders of the G7 countries during a demonstration organised by Oxfam in Giardini Naxos near Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Guglielmo Mangiapane
    Protesters wear masks depicting the leaders of the G7 countries during a demonstration organised by Oxfam in Giardini Naxos near Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017
    Greenpeace also staged a demonstration. Their activists sailed off the seafront of Giardini Naxo on kayaks and unfurled banners with messages such as "Planet Earth first." Onshore, they erected a four-meter high Statue of Liberty in a lifejacket, to symbolize the plight of migrants. 

    Following the end of the summit on Saturday, around 1,500 anti-globalization protestors attended a march in the seaside town. One group of protestors scuffled with security forces after they attempted to break through a police cordon.

    Related:

    Beijing Expresses 'Strong Protest' Over G7 Discussing South China Sea Dispute
    Head of Italian MSF Division Slams G7 Summit as Failing to Solve Migration Issue
    Some 1,500 People Protesting Near Taormina Against G7 Summit - Police
    Tags:
    disappointment, summit, G7, Sicily, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sentinels of Motherland: Russian Border Guards Celebrate 99th Anniversary
    Sentinels of Motherland: Russian Border Guards Celebrate 99th Anniversary
    Burqa Ban UKIP Cartoon
    UKIP’s Hail Mary: Burqas Cause Vitamin D Deficiency!
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok