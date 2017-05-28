German Lawmaker Warns Intelligence Against Cooperation With Troublesome Trump

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Chairman of parliamentary faction of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) Thomas Oppermann warned German intelligence services on Sunday against cooperation with the United States, since US President Donald Trump might reveal the classified information to Russia.

"I have an impression that Donald Trump and his team blab too much and that is why the cooperation of intelligence services will rather be a harm than a benefit. It should be taken into account that Trump is president, who will pass sensitive information to Russians," Oppermann told the Der Westen newspaper.

Last week, the Washington Post newspaper reported, citing officials, that Trump had revealed highly classified information to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak during their meeting at the White House. Trump responded by saying that he wanted and had the "absolute right" to share facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety with the Russian officials.

Following the reports, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said that Trump has not revealed any intelligence sources in the conversation at the White House last week. The officials spoke about threats from terrorist organizations, including threats to aviation.

On May 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was ready to provide the US Senate and Congress with a recording of talks between Lavrov and Trump, if Washington had such a desire.

