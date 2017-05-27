Moscow Welcomes Development of Education Exchanges With US Universities

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Trump Jump: Russian High-School Students Create Game App About US Elections

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Russia welcomes collaboration with United States in the sphere of education, in particular exchanges between universities of Russia and the United States, Deputy Minister of Education and Science Lyudmila Ogorodova told Sputnik.

"Russia and the United States are cooperating in the areas of academic mobility and student exchange. Around 1,570 students came to Russia from the United States in 2014-2015," Ogorodova said. "Educational institutions and universities, as cooperative actors, encourage exchanges of students, graduate students, faculty members, and scientists for studying and conducting research as well as of middle school teachers for doing internships and lecturing."

The Deputy Minister noted that in 2016 only the Higher School of Economics (HSE) and ITMO University received almost 200 students from 53 American universities including from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, California and Yale Universities, Stanford University and many other famous US universities.

"Russian universities invite teachers and academics from leading American universities: in 2016, as part of the program of academic mobility, representatives of such schools as Harvard University, Berkeley University, Columbia University, and many others came to Russia," she added.

Besides, such schools as HSE and ITMO University, National Research Nuclear University "MEPhI", National University of Science and Technology, Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, and Kazan Federal University — participants of Russian Academic Excellence Project 5-100 — have an active exchange with almost 200 US universities.

Ogorodova noted that there are intergovernmental and inter-agency agreements between Russia and the United States on various issues in the sphere of education.

"Our bilateral educational cooperation is mainly based on the following instruments: The 1998 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the United States and Russia on the principles of cooperation in the fields of culture, the humanities, the social sciences, education, and the mass media; the 2006 MOU between the education ministries on the expansion of cooperation and exchanges; as well as the 1993 agreements between the two governments on scientific and technical cooperation," she said.

The Deputy Minister spoke ahead of the annual NAFSA education conference set for May 28 – June 2 in the US city of Los Angeles.

The Russian delegation, that will be headed by Ogorodova, expects to hold meetings with the educational community representatives.