Register
20:19 GMT +327 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Education

    Moscow Welcomes Development of Education Exchanges With US Universities

    CC0 / /
    World
    Get short URL
    0 8911

    Russia's Deputy Minister of Education and Science Lyudmila Ogorodova stated that Russia and the United States are cooperating in the areas of academic mobility and student exchange and around 1,570 students came to Russia from the United States in 2014-2015.

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump smiles during a town hall, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, in Virginia Beach, Va.
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Trump Jump: Russian High-School Students Create Game App About US Elections
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Russia welcomes collaboration with United States in the sphere of education, in particular exchanges between universities of Russia and the United States, Deputy Minister of Education and Science Lyudmila Ogorodova told Sputnik.

    "Russia and the United States are cooperating in the areas of academic mobility and student exchange. Around 1,570 students came to Russia from the United States in 2014-2015," Ogorodova said. "Educational institutions and universities, as cooperative actors, encourage exchanges of students, graduate students, faculty members, and scientists for studying and conducting research as well as of middle school teachers for doing internships and lecturing."

    The Deputy Minister noted that in 2016 only the Higher School of Economics (HSE) and ITMO University received almost 200 students from 53 American universities including from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, California and Yale Universities, Stanford University and many other famous US universities.

    "Russian universities invite teachers and academics from leading American universities: in 2016, as part of the program of academic mobility, representatives of such schools as Harvard University, Berkeley University, Columbia University, and many others came to Russia," she added.

    Besides, such schools as HSE and ITMO University, National Research Nuclear University "MEPhI", National University of Science and Technology, Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, and Kazan Federal University — participants of Russian Academic Excellence Project 5-100 — have an active exchange with almost 200 US universities.

    On Friday Russia marks the 97th anniversary of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution that started the Soviet era
    © RIA Novosti.
    US Students to Explore Cultural Impact of Russia’s 1917 Revolutions
    Ogorodova noted that there are intergovernmental and inter-agency agreements between Russia and the United States on various issues in the sphere of education.

    "Our bilateral educational cooperation is mainly based on the following instruments: The 1998 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the United States and Russia on the principles of cooperation in the fields of culture, the humanities, the social sciences, education, and the mass media; the 2006 MOU between the education ministries on the expansion of cooperation and exchanges; as well as the 1993 agreements between the two governments on scientific and technical cooperation," she said.

    The Deputy Minister spoke ahead of the annual NAFSA education conference set for May 28 – June 2 in the US city of Los Angeles.

    The Russian delegation, that will be headed by Ogorodova, expects to hold meetings with the educational community representatives.

    Related:

    Trump Jump: Russian High-School Students Create Game App About US Elections
    US Students to Explore Cultural Impact of Russia’s 1917 Revolutions
    US Students Come to Estonia to Learn Russian Language
    Tags:
    education, Lyudmila Ogorodova, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Highlights of the HeliRussia 2017 Helicopter Industry Expo
    Highlights of the HeliRussia 2017 Helicopter Industry Expo
    Burqa Ban UKIP Cartoon
    UKIP’s Hail Mary: Burqas Cause Vitamin D Deficiency!
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok