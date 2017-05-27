Trump Claims Money 'Beginning to Pour in' From NATO Allies

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — "Many" member states agreed to raise their payments under North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) obligations which will strengthen the alliance, US President Donald Trump said Saturday.

"Many NATO countries have agreed to step up payments considerably, as they should. Money is beginning to pour in — NATO will be much stronger," Trump wrote on Twitter.

During Thursday's NATO Summit in Belgium's capital of Brussels, Trump called on the alliance's member states to "contribute their fair share" and meet the financial obligations imposed by the membership.

The issue of NATO’s funding has been raised repeatedly by Trump’s administration, which stressed all the alliance's members should respect their NATO budget responsibilities. According to the NATO 2014 Wales Summit Declaration, the alliance member states should pursue the target of spending 2 percent of their GDP to funding NATO within a decade.

Only five countries — Estonia, Greece, Poland, the United States and the United Kingdom — currently meet the standard.