US in Process of Reviewing Policies on Climate Change, Paris Agreement - G7

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The United States is not sharing the consensus concerning the issue of climate change reached in the framework of Paris Agreement in 2015, since it is currently reviewing its policies on this matter, the joint communique of the G7 summit in Italy's Taormina issued on Saturday read.

"The United States of America is in the process of reviewing its policies on climate change and on the Paris Agreement and thus is not in a position to join the consensus on these topics. Understanding this process, the Heads of State and of Government of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom and the Presidents of the European Council and of the European Commission reaffirm their strong commitment to swiftly implement the Paris Agreement, as previously stated at the Ise-Shima Summit," the communique read.

