G7 Leaders Note Significant Progress in Countering Daesh in Iraq, Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In a joint communique of G7 Taormina summit in Italy, the leaders noted a significant progress in countering the Islamic State terrorist organization (ISIL or Daesh, banned in Russia) in Iraq and Syria and made a commitment to make further efforts to defeat terrorism in the region.

"We have made significant progress in reducing the presence of ISIS/ISIL/Da’esh [IS] in Syria and Iraq, and in diminishing its appeal. We commit to continuing these efforts in order to complete the liberation of ISIS/ISIL/Da’esh held territories, in particular Mosul and Raqqa, in the pursuit of ISIS/ISIL/Da’esh’s final destruction and the end of associated violence, widespread abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law," the communique read.

The G7 leaders call on the Middle Eastern states to play constructive role in eliminating the presence of Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in Russia, in the region.

"We call upon all countries of the region to play a constructive role by contributing to efforts to achieve inclusive political solutions, reconciliation, and peace, which are the only way to eradicate ISIS/ISIL/Da’esh [IS], other terrorist groups and violent extremism in the long-term in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and beyond," the communique said.