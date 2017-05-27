G7 States Agree to Increase Cooperation to Tackle Cyberattacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The leaders of G7 countries expressed willingness to increase international cooperation in the sphere of cybersecurity to lower the cyberattacks' impact on critical infrastructures and well-being of societies, the final communique of G7 summit in the Italian city of Taormina read.

"The recent cyber attacks hitting critical infrastructures worldwide reinforce our commitment to increased international cooperation to protect an accessible, open, interoperable, reliable and secure cyberspace and its vast benefits for economic growth and prosperity. We will work together and with other partners to tackle cyber attacks and mitigate their impact on our critical infrastructures and the well-being of our societies," the communique read.

On May 19, the massive cyber attack with the use of WannaCry ransomware targeted more than 200,000 victims in some 150 countries.