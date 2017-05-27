Putin, Rouhani Stress Importance of Enhancing Efforts to Resolve Syrian Conflict

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani discussed by the phone the situation in Syria and stressed the importance of enhancing joint efforts to resolve the conflict in this Middle Eastern state, the Kremlin press service said in a statement Saturday.

"While discussing the situation in Syria, the sides stressed the importance of enhancing joint efforts to promote the political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict in this country, in particular, within the Astana process and through implementation of the memorandum on establishment of de-escalation zones," the press service said.

According to the statement, Putin and Rouhani agreed to continue maintaining contacts within bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as expressed commitment to deepen the multifaceted bilateral interaction in accordance with the agreements reached during the visit of Rouhani to Russia on March 27-28.

"Particular attention was paid to the issues of trade and economic cooperation, including the implementation of major joint projects in the oil and gas sphere and in the field of peaceful atom," the press service said.

Putin also congratulated Rouhani over his re-election to the post of Iran's president.

