US House Anti-Hamas Sanctions Bill Aims to Isolate Iran

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Legislation in US Congress would require the president to block sales of arms and impose economic penalties against any nation that supports Hamas as part of a bid to isolate Iran, the House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC) said in a press release Friday.

"The bipartisan bill imposes sanctions on foreign persons, agencies and governments that assist Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad or their affiliates," the release stated.

The legislation would further isolate "Hamas and its backer Iran," HFAC Chairman Ed Royce claimed in the release.

The sanctions bill, the release added, requires the US president to suspend aid and cut-off arms exports to governments that support Hamas. The president must also instruct international financial institutions to deny loans and technical assistance to these violators, according to the bill.

The release charged that Hamas has murdered at least 400 Israelis and 25 American citizens. Both the United States and European Union have designated Hamas as a terrorist group.

Earlier this week, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani congratulated Ismail Haniyeh for being nominated as the new leader of Hamas, Israel’s Ynetnews reported.