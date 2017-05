© AP Photo/ Amr Nabil Death Toll in Egypt Minya Province Bus Attack Reaches 28 - Governor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The attack took place earlier in the day in the Minya province. close to the St. Samuel the Confessor Monastery.

"I am confident that the forces of terror will not be able to intimidate the Egyptian people and sow discord among adherents of different faiths," Putin said in his message as quoted by the Kremlin press service.

Putin also reaffirmed that Russia would continue to remain a reliable ally of Egypt in the fight against terrorism.