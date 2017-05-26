China Ready to Cooperate With Russia on N Sea Route - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Wang held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, discussing a number of topical issues in the sphere of international relations as well as in bilateral ties.

"We think it’s a great idea. China welcomes this idea and supports efforts with partners in the region to develop a ‘Silk Road on ice,’" Wang said, speaking about Russia's proposal to jointly explore the Northern Sea Route.

Moscow has been increasing its military, trade and exploration activities in the Arctic region. It has been building transport and energy production infrastructure, as well as installing military facilities and developing the Northern Sea Route linking Europe to Asia and running along the country's Arctic coast.