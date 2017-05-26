Register
14:02 GMT +326 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The State Department in Washington, Monday, Dec. 15, 2014

    US Dusts Off Hillary Clinton's Plan to 'Support India and Contain China'

    © AP Photo/ Luis M. Alvarez
    World
    Get short URL
    0 41003

    The United States is considering reviving two major infrastructure projects in which India could play an important role, a measure that could potentially counter China’s One Belt One Road initiative.

    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi reads a joint statement with his British counterpart Theresa May (unseen) at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 7, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Adnan Abidi
    India Pushes Asia-Africa Сorridor at African Development Bank Meet
    In its first annual budget proposals to the US Congress on Tuesday, the Donald Trump administration gave a brief outline of the New Silk Road (NSR) project focused on Afghanistan and its neighbors, and the Indo-Pacific Economic Corridor (IPEC) linking South and Southeast Asia, raising hopes that the projects may be revived.

    Both projects were proposed in 2011 under then-State Secretary Hillary Clinton, but were not supported across Southeast Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East. Although the Indian Foreign Ministry spoke out for the initiatives, no real platform for cooperation was created.

    The proposal says that India would have a key role in the NSR, a public-private initiative. It said "the importance of … the NSR grows" as the transition in Afghanistan continues and the US "strives to help the Afghan people succeed and stand on their own."

    The State Department expects that the two infrastructure routes would connect Southeast Asia and South Asia. Both projects will be pushed through regional collaboration and financing by bilateral and multilateral donors along with private sector participation.

    Chinese man stands near a screen displaying the Chinese national flag (File)
    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan
    New Silk Road Indicates China's Ambition for Global Leadership, but Can Beijing Really Take the Role?
    Experts reached by Sputnik pointed to the fact that the new US presidential administration eyes reviving a project once pushed by Hillary Clinton, Trump’s rival in the election.

    Aimed at countering China in the region, the initiative did not work out five years ago. However, now Washington seems to be serious, especially taking into account the implementation of China’s One Belt One Road initiative.

    Washington’s attempts are aimed at "containing China," according to Tatyana Shaumyan, an expert at the Institute for Oriental Studies, the Russian Academy of Sciences.

    Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping, left, and Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad raise their glasses at the beginning of a formal dinner in the rotunda at the Iowa Statehouse, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2012, in Des Moines, Iowa.
    © AP Photo/ The Des Moines Register, Andrea Melendez
    Diplomatic Bromance: Will Xi Jinping's 'Old Buddy' Terry Branstad Resolve US-China Differences?
    China’s new Silk Road is firing on all cylinders. India refused to participate in a recent One Belt One Road project in Beijing.

    The expert suggested that India is considering its own steps because it does not want to find itself on the sidelines of such an important geopolitical project.

    "I can’t rule out that India wants to use the US plan and participate in the initiative. The idea of a silk road in Asia without India is impossible. If the US is ready for this plan it should be aimed at supporting India and containing China," the expert told Sputnik China.

    She suggested that the US is likely to try to use the "Indian factor" against China.

    "India’s refusal to participate in the forum was politically motivated. It does not want to be involved in China-led projects. Possibly, in this situation, India will participate in US-backed initiatives. China is investing heavily in infrastructure and its influence in Asia is on the rise. Washington will try to find something to counter China," Shaumyan said.

    China’s One Belt One Road conception has prompted the US to revive a similar project, according to Liu Ying, a financial expert at the Renmin University of China.

    May 15, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, during the welcome ceremony for the heads of the delegations participating in the Belt and Road Forum, at the Yanqi Lake International Convention Center.
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Ignorance is Bliss: Why West Keeping Mum About China's New Silk Road Initiative
    "This is the result of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, which has gained global acclaim. On the other hand, Washington’s activity is related to protecting American influence in Asia," Liu said.

    At the same time, the expert stressed that the Chinese and American projects are not rivals and there is room for cooperation between Beijing and Washington.

    "US representatives attended the forum. Infrastructure and logistics development in Central Asia, West Asia and South Asia and US-Chinese cooperation within the One Belt One Road Initiative would serve the interests of both US and China," Liu said.

    India will support the US conception of a new Silk Road as a counterbalance to the economic corridor between western China and the Pakistani port of Gwadar, according to Andrei Volodin, an expert at the Institute for Modern Problems at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

    At the same time, he expressed doubt that the US can gain significant political support from India.

    "India cannot implement an independent foreign policy towards China. It alternatively relies on Russia or the US in its game against China. To a certain extent, India’s stance is weak. From this point of view, India’s political support for the US may not be as strong as Washington expects," Volodin said.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US Aims to Revive Projects in Central Asia, Asia-Pacific to Counter OBOR
    India Seeks to Join World’s Leading Multilateral Export Control Regimes
    Wary of China’s Rising Power, India Skips Silk Road Summit in Beijing
    China's New Silk Road: 'When It Comes to Business There's No Need for War'
    Tags:
    cooperation, infrastructure, New Silk Road, One Belt One Road, China, India, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Losing weapons
    Wrong Place, Wrong Time
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok