Putin Sends Gratitude to Xi for Warm Welcome at Beijing Forum Via Chinese FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the Chinese foreign minister arrived in Moscow for a two-day visit. Apart from his meeting with Putin, Wang is scheduled to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in order to exchange views on bilateral relations, the situation on the Korean peninsula, Middle East and Afghanistan.

"I would like to convey my best wishes to Chinese president for the warm welcome… I would like to congratulate once again with great success, this event was held at the highest level," Putin said at his meeting with Wang.

Putin noted that the Chinese foreign minister's visit is considered an important stage in preparing for this year's key event in Russian-Chinese relations: President Xi's visit to Russia on July 4.

The international Belt and Road Forum forum in Beijing was held in the Chinese capital on May 14-15. In 2013, Beijing launched its "One Belt, One Road" initiative, which aims at improving ties between Eurasian countries and developing infrastructure across the continent. The initiative focuses mainly on the Maritime Silk Route and on the land-based Silk Road Economic Belt.