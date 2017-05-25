Trump, Tusk Agree to Work Together to Further Isolate N Korea - White House

© AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Restrict Americans Travel to North Korea

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump, European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed in a meeting on Thursday to work together to isolate North Korea from the rest of the world, the White House said in a press release

"They also discussed the threat from North Korea and agreed to work together to further isolate the North Korean regime politically and economically," the release stated on Thursday.

When it comes to North Korea, the international community, including the United States, has criticized a number of missile launches and nuclear tests that the Asian nation has carried out since the beginning of 2016, and tightened the sanctions regime against Pyongyang.

In regards to Syria, the US House of Representatives has recently passed the law on imposing additional sanctions against foreign backers providing support, including military, to Syrian President Bashar Assad and his alleged human rights abuses.