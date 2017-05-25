Register
19:50 GMT +325 May 2017
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.

    Trump, Tusk Agree to Work Together to Further Isolate N Korea - White House

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    US President, European Council President and European Commission President agreed in a meeting to work together to isolate N Korea from the rest of the world, the White House said in a press release.

    A participant of the Pyongyang marathon runs down Mirae Scientist Street on Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Restrict Americans Travel to North Korea
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump, European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreed in a meeting on Thursday to work together to isolate North Korea from the rest of the world, the White House said in a press release

    "They also discussed the threat from North Korea and agreed to work together to further isolate the North Korean regime politically and economically," the release stated on Thursday.

    When it comes to North Korea, the international community, including the United States, has criticized a number of missile launches and nuclear tests that the Asian nation has carried out since the beginning of 2016, and tightened the sanctions regime against Pyongyang.

    In regards to Syria, the US House of Representatives has recently passed the law on imposing additional sanctions against foreign backers providing support, including military, to Syrian President Bashar Assad and his alleged human rights abuses.

