Trump, Macron Agree on Importance of Defeating Daesh in MidEast - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed on the urgent need to defeat Daesh (outlawed in Russia) and stressed their commitment to strengthen the partnership between the two nations, the White House said in a press release after the meeting between the two leaders on Thursday.

"The leaders agreed on the critical importance of defeating Daesh in Iraq and Syria," the release said. "The two leaders committed to maintaining and building on the already strong alliance between the United States and France as they cooperate on these and other vital issues."

Trump also called on Macron to meet the NATO defense spending pledge as well as to ensure that NATO is focused on counterterrorism.

That was the first meeting between Trump and Macron, who was inaugurated on May 14 after his landslide victory in the May 7 run-off election.

Trump is currently on his first foreign trip since coming into office.

