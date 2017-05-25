Register
25 May 2017
    A participant of the Pyongyang marathon runs down Mirae Scientist Street on Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea.

    US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Restrict Americans Travel to North Korea

    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    The US Congressmen introduced a new bill implies that Americans planning to travel to North Korea to have a license such kind of travel.

    The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched during a test in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    US Senator Calls for Anti-China Sanctions After North Korea Missile Test
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A new bill introduced by US Congressmen Adam Schiff and Joe Wilson would require Americans planning to travel to, from or within North Korea to have a license for transactions related to such travel, according to a press release said from Schiff's office on Thursday.

    "The bipartisan North Korea Travel Control Act…would require the Treasury Department to issue regulations requiring a license for transactions related to travel to, from, and within North Korea by American citizens," the release stated.

    The legislation would also prevent the licenses from being issued for tourist travel, the release also noted.

    "Given North Korea’s continuing destabilizing behavior and their demonstrated willingness to use American visitors as bargaining chips to extract high level meetings or concessions, it is appropriate for the United States to take steps to control travel to a nation that poses a real and present danger to American interests," Schiff is quoted as saying in the release.

    At least four US citizens are currently detained as prisoners in North Korea, the release added.

