WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States will continue to support counterterrorism efforts by the Philippines in the aftermath of a terror attack by a group linked to Daesh, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

"The United States will continue to provide support and assistance to Philippine counterterrorism efforts," the statement said.

On Thursday, the Philippine authorities said at least 21 people died in clashes in the southern city of Marawi with an Islamic State-linked Abu Sayyaf group.

The White House said the United States remains "a proud ally" of the Philippines, and will continue to work with the nation to address security concerns.