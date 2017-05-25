Over 70% Polled in US, Europe Concerned About Islamic Extremism - Pew Research

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — More than 70% of respondents in the United States and 10 EU states said they were concerned about Islamic extremism even before Manchester’s terror attack, a Pew Research Center survey revealed.

Roughly 72% of Americans were either "somewhat" or "very concerned" about Islamic extremism while around 75% of respondents across ten EU countries felt the same, the poll showed on Wednesday.

Specifically, 80% of respondents in Italy, Spain, and Germany said they were concerned, according to the poll. Only 56% of Canadians said they were concerned about Islamic extremism.

A suicide attack by a 22-year-old British-born man of Libyan descent claimed 22 lives and injured over 60 after a concert by US singer Ariana Grande. Many of those killed and hurt were children and teenagers. The bomber's elder brother was detained south of Manchester on Tuesday.