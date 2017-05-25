Register
01:39 GMT +325 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Uranium dioxide fuel pellet starting material

    Washington Says Works With Moscow on Repatriating Russian-Origin Fuel

    © Sputnik/ Ruslan Krivobok
    World
    Get short URL
    0 14710

    Washington is planning to continue working with Russia on repatriating Russian-origin fuel from other countries, Department of Energy Under Secretary for Nuclear Security Frank Klotz said on Wednesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is seeking to collaborate with Russia on repatriating Russian-origin fuel from other countries, Klotz said in a US Senate hearing.

    “We continue to work with the Russians on what we would refer to as third-party efforts, for instance, repatriating Russian-origin fuel from other countries back to Russia,” Klotz stated on Wednesday. “We’ve just recently done that with Russian-origin highly-enriched uranium in Kazakhstan. So, we are looking for opportunities to do that.”

    Klotz said he believed the effort was a natural place for the United States and Russia to resume cooperation, and noted it could improve if the two nations' relationship changes at a higher political level.

    “The way in which we continue to cooperate is, we are not doing work inside Russia other than cleaning up a couple of contracts that have already been in place,” Klotz said. “We are prohibited by statute from entering into any new contracts with Russia assuming if they even want to at this stage — which they don’t.”

    In 2016, the Russian government announced its decision to suspend the US-Russia agreement on nuclear and energy-related research and development work, signed in Vienna on September 16, 2013.

    An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, United States during an operational test at 12:03 a.m., PDT, in this April 26, 2017 handout photo
    © REUTERS/ Michael Peterson/USAF/Handout
    Korean Crisis: Is US Creating Shield Against Potential Nuclear Retaliation From Russia, China?
    The Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow would consider resuming nuclear energy cooperation with the United States if Washington announced its full commitment to the implementation of joint projects that could advance mutually beneficial research.

    Relations between Russia and the United States deteriorated in 2014, when Washington and its allies accused Moscow of fueling the Ukrainian crisis and imposed several rounds of sanctions against Russia. The restrictions targeted Russia's banking, energy and defense sectors.

    Russia has repeatedly refuted Western allegations and warned that imposing sanctions is counterproductive. Russia announced in 2014 a food embargo on some products originating in states that had imposed restrictive measures on Moscow.

    Related:

    Russia Continues to Limit Nuclear Weapons as NATO, US Seek Military Expansion
    Russia Reduces Nuclear Arsenals Despite Unfavorable International Climate
    Alleged 'Russian Nuclear Threat' Untrue – Russian Foreign Ministry
    Tags:
    fuel, Department of Energy, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lord of the Skies: Sukhoi Su-27 Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary
    Lord of the Skies: Sukhoi Su-27 Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary
    Spend Like a Sailor on Shore Leave
    Spend Like a Sailor on Shore Leave
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok