Washington Says Works With Moscow on Repatriating Russian-Origin Fuel

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States is seeking to collaborate with Russia on repatriating Russian-origin fuel from other countries, Klotz said in a US Senate hearing.

“We continue to work with the Russians on what we would refer to as third-party efforts, for instance, repatriating Russian-origin fuel from other countries back to Russia,” Klotz stated on Wednesday. “We’ve just recently done that with Russian-origin highly-enriched uranium in Kazakhstan. So, we are looking for opportunities to do that.”

Klotz said he believed the effort was a natural place for the United States and Russia to resume cooperation, and noted it could improve if the two nations' relationship changes at a higher political level.

“The way in which we continue to cooperate is, we are not doing work inside Russia other than cleaning up a couple of contracts that have already been in place,” Klotz said. “We are prohibited by statute from entering into any new contracts with Russia assuming if they even want to at this stage — which they don’t.”

In 2016, the Russian government announced its decision to suspend the US-Russia agreement on nuclear and energy-related research and development work, signed in Vienna on September 16, 2013.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow would consider resuming nuclear energy cooperation with the United States if Washington announced its full commitment to the implementation of joint projects that could advance mutually beneficial research.

Relations between Russia and the United States deteriorated in 2014, when Washington and its allies accused Moscow of fueling the Ukrainian crisis and imposed several rounds of sanctions against Russia. The restrictions targeted Russia's banking, energy and defense sectors.

Russia has repeatedly refuted Western allegations and warned that imposing sanctions is counterproductive. Russia announced in 2014 a food embargo on some products originating in states that had imposed restrictive measures on Moscow.