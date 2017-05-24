US Senator Shaheen to Introduce New Russia Sanctions Thursday - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Senator Jeanne Shaheen hopes to deliver a 'strong message' to Moscow when she introduces new sanctions against Russia at a Senate Committee meeting on Thursday, Shaheen's spokesman Ryan Nickel said on Wednesday.

"The foot-dragging on Russian sanctions has gone on long enough," Nickel told Politico. "There’s bipartisan agreement that it’s past time for the Senate to deliver a strong message to the Kremlin."

Shaheen wants to add the sanctions as amendments on a bill for new sanctions against Iran, but the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker is expected to block them, the newspaper added.

US media reported the sanctions are triggered by Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 election. Russian officials have repeatedly denied allegations of meddling in the elections, calling them absurd.