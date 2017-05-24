Trump Budget to Cut Almost $2Mln for Russian, Ukrainian-Language Broadcasts

In addition, the VOA Moscow bureau’s operating budget will be cut from $357,000 to $351,000 for the 2018 fiscal year.
Russian and Ukrainian language programs from Radio Free Europe and Radio Liberty will receive even larger funding cuts, with RFE’s Russian language 2018 budget being cut $961,000 from $7,649,000 to $6,688,000. Ukrainian language programming from RFE will be cut $832,000, from $4,863,000 to $4,031,000 in 2018.
The remaining funding, the BBG said, will be used to confront Russian disinformation by focusing on factual information and fact-based alternatives to Russian propaganda.
The BBG is the US government’s civilian international media agency, which operates Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia, Alhurra TV, Radio Sawa, and Radio and TV Marti. BBG broadcasts provide content in 61 languages to more than 270 million people in 100 countries each week.
