Russia, Turkey Continue Talks to Lift Remaining Trade Restrictions - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia and Turkey continue talks to lift their remaining mutual trade restrictions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"Contacts and negotiations with the Turkish side are ongoing," Peskov told reporters in confirming certain import restrictions from Turkey that remain in place.

Russia’s food embargo against Turkey was introduced on January 1, 2016, in response to the 2015 downing of a Russian aircraft by Turkey over Syria. In October 2016, the Russian embargo on Turkish stone fruits and citrus fruits was lifted aside from a number of vegetable articles.

In March 2016, the government exempted fresh and refrigerated onion and shallot, fresh and refrigerated broccoli and cauliflower along with several other products from the ban. In May, Russian President Vladimir Putin met this Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, with the two leaders agreeing to further ease mutual restrictive measures. Russia, however, insisted on keeping restrictions on Turkish tomato imports as well as postponing the reintroduction of a visa-free regime for Turkish nationals. Turkey, in turn, kept restrictions on Russian grain imports.