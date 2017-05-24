Register
01:25 GMT +324 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Wine

    One Alcoholic Drink a Day Increases Breast Cancer Risk - Study

    © Photo: Pixabay
    World
    Get short URL
    0 75 0 0

    Consuming just one small alcoholic beverage a day puts a person at a higher risk for breast cancer, according to a report released on Tuesday by the American Institute for Cancer Research and the World Cancer Research Fund.

    British actor and former James Bond Roger Moore arrives for the World Premiere of the new James Bond film 'Die Another Day' directed by New Zealand's Lee Tamahori at the Royal Albert Hall in London. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ NICOLAS ASFOURI
    James Bond Actor Roger Moore Dies at Age of 89 From Cancer – Family
    Having analyzed data on 12 million women and 260,000 cases of breast cancer from 119 studies, the researchers found that consuming as few as 10 grams of alcohol a day can increase premenopausal breast cancer risk by five percent and postmenopausal breast cancer risk by nine percent.

    Alice Bender, head of nutrition programs at AICR, explained in the study that alcohol is a known carcinogen that can damage DNA and boost estrogen, which can raise the risk of cancer in people of all ages.

    Anne McTiernan, a cancer prevention expert at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the study's lead author, said she was surprised by the outcome of the research.

    "Some other individual studies had suggested that risk only started with 2 drinks per day or more," She said.

    "But this meta-analysis, where we combined results from many large cohort studies, was definitive."

    Cycling
    © Photo: Pixabay
    'Get on Your Bike': Cycling to Work Can Halve Cancer and Heart Disease Risk
    The good news is that the researchers also revealed a way to lower the risk of breast cancer by 17 percent in premenopausal women and 10 percent in postmenopausal women: more vigorous workouts.

    Vigorous activity further lowers breast cancer risk compared to moderate exercise, according to the study. Meanwhile, unhealthy weight increases the risk for many cancers, because certain types of body fats release dangerous hormones and compounds.

    "With this comprehensive and up-to-date report the evidence is clear: Having a physically active lifestyle, maintaining a healthy weight throughout life and limiting alcohol — these are all steps women can take to lower their risk," McTiernan said, noting that following these guidelines do not guarantee that you will avoid breast cancer but can rather be compared to wearing a seatbelt.

    "It's not a surety that you'll be saved from injury in a car crash, but using a seat belt reduces your risk."

    Related:

    They’re Protecting Us? Hundreds of TSA Workers Failed Drug, Alcohol Tests
    Moderate Alcohol Consumption Reduces Heart Attack Risk - Scientists
    Tests Find Alcohol, Drugs in Blood of French Orly Airport Attacker
    Tags:
    study, breast cancer, alcohol
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Apple Trees Start Blooming in Moscow
    Between You and Me
    Between You and Me
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok