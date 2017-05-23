Register
    A handout photo made available by the Russian Foreign Ministry on May 10, 2017 shows US President Donald J. Trump (L) posing with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC.

    US Media Coverage of Trump-Lavrov Meeting Example of 'Bigotry' - Moscow

    The United States' media coverage of the Lavrov-Trump on May 10 was an example of "medieval bigotry," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

    US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (2-L) during a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC
    US Intelligence Initiated No Assessment on Info Trump Revealed to Lavrov - Coats
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States' media coverage of the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US President Donald Trump on May 10 was an example of "medieval bigotry," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

    "It was an absolutely standard first meeting to outline some points of the agenda, to find where our positions differ and where we may cooperate… Concerning the coverage in mass media, it was bigotry. Real medieval bigotry, a witch hunt, burning on fire," Zakharova told the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio broadcaster.

    Zakharova reportedly specified that scandal which arose from the published photos of the White House meeting was "nonsense."

    "I have never heard that the official photos may be regarded as classified information. It is a nonsense. A scandal was made out of it, and it was expanded — every day there were secret leaks citing secret sources which were not confirmed," Zakharova told the broadcaster.

    Too Early to Speak About Warming in Russia-US Relations - Russian Upper House Speaker
    During the meeting between Lavrov and Trump only two photographers, one from each side, were present, while other media representatives were denied an accreditation for the event. The Russian photojournalist was a TASS employee, who regularly serves as Lavrov's personal photographer. The Russian Foreign Ministry and TASS published photos from the meeting, while the US side released no official photos, which triggered dismay in the US media.

    Last week, the Washington Post newspaper reported, citing officials, that Trump had revealed highly classified information to Lavrov and ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak during their meeting at the White House. Trump responded by saying that he wanted and had the "absolute right" to share facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety with the Russian officials.

    Following the reports, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said that Trump has not revealed any intelligence sources in the conversation at the White House last week. The officials spoke about threats from terrorist organizations, including threats to aviation.

    On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was ready to provide the US Senate and Congress with a recording of talks between Lavrov and Trump, if Washington had such a desire.

