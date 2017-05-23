US Media Coverage of Trump-Lavrov Meeting Example of 'Bigotry' - Moscow

"It was an absolutely standard first meeting to outline some points of the agenda, to find where our positions differ and where we may cooperate… Concerning the coverage in mass media, it was bigotry. Real medieval bigotry, a witch hunt, burning on fire," Zakharova told the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio broadcaster.
Zakharova reportedly specified that scandal which arose from the published photos of the White House meeting was "nonsense."
"I have never heard that the official photos may be regarded as classified information. It is a nonsense. A scandal was made out of it, and it was expanded — every day there were secret leaks citing secret sources which were not confirmed," Zakharova told the broadcaster.
Last week, the Washington Post newspaper reported, citing officials, that Trump had revealed highly classified information to Lavrov and ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak during their meeting at the White House. Trump responded by saying that he wanted and had the "absolute right" to share facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety with the Russian officials.
Following the reports, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said that Trump has not revealed any intelligence sources in the conversation at the White House last week. The officials spoke about threats from terrorist organizations, including threats to aviation.
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was ready to provide the US Senate and Congress with a recording of talks between Lavrov and Trump, if Washington had such a desire.
