All US Administration Moves Accompanied by Speculations, Scandals - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Every action made by the administration of incumbent US President Donald Trump, even the smallest one, is accompanied by "monstrous insinuations" and scandals, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Tuesday.

"Every taken step, and we do not speak about significant steps of the US administration, but about small and tiny ones, is accompanied by monstrous insinuations and scandals. It seems that they are more and more entangled by this stories that are completely fictitious," Zakharova told the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio broadcaster.

The Russian official added that the Russian side had faced this situation, citing the heavy criticism that emerged following the meeting of Trump with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

On May 10, Trump met with Lavrov and Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak in the White House. The meeting has been repeatedly criticized by US officials, including Senator John McCain, and news outlets, such as the Washington Post.