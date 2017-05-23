US, NATO Attempt to Slander Moscow to Cover Up Miscalculation in Afghanistan

© AP Photo/ Rahmat Gul Russia May Assist Afghanistan in Training Police, Army Staff

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Claims on Moscow's support for the Taliban terrorist group (banned in Russia) are designed to distract the attention of the world community from the numerous miscalculations made by US and NATO military for more than 15 years in Afghanistan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

"There is a firm impression that to distract the attention of the world community from numerous miscalculations made during the more than 15-year stay of the military contingent of the United States and NATO in Afghanistan, some people, including through their assistants in Afghanistan, continue to make attempts to slander Russia, while covering up their own actions to support terrorists, first of all, Daesh militants," the statement said.

Since 2014, relations between Russia and the United States deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Washington and their allies have introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions since Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 and over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations, warning that the Western sanctions are counterproductive and undermine global stability.