UNSC Begins Meeting With Minute of Silence for Manchester Attack Victims

© REUTERS/ Wolfgang Rattay Police in North Germany Say Enhacing Safety for Festivals Amid Manchester Attack

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The UN Security Council began its meeting on Tuesday with a minute of silence to pay tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack in Manchester, the Uruguayan Ambassador to the United Nations Elbio Rosselli said.

"We condemn the atrocious terrorist attack committed in Manchester, England perpetrated against young innocent people," Rosselli said. "I would now ask us to stand in a moment of silence for the victims."

Members of the Council expressed their condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the people and the government of the United Kingdom.

A deadly blast, which police are treating as a terrorist attack, occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert on Monday night, killing at least 22 people dead and injuring 59 others. The Islamic State terror group, which is outlawed in Russia, has claimed responsibility for the attack.