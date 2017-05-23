Trump Offers May Aid in Probing Manchester Terror Attack - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump has spoken over the phone with British Prime Minister Theresa May about the apparent terrorist attack in Manchester, England on Monday and offered assistance in investigating the incident, the White House said in a press release.

“He offered American aid in the United Kingdom’s investigation and vowed to continue the mutual fight against terrorism,”the release stated on Tuesday.

Trump also noted that he was looking forward to meeting May during the NATO leaders summit in Brussels scheduled for May 24-25.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement that the United States is working closely with the UK government while also "supporting their efforts to investigate and respond to this attack."

At least 22 people, including children, were killed on Monday night in an explosion in the foyer of the Manchester Arena in north west England. The blast occurred just after US singer Ariana Grande finished a concert in the venue.

Greater Manchester police confirmed they are considering the act to be a terrorist attack carried out by one man who died after detonating an improvised explosive device. Daesh (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the bombing.