Register
16:20 GMT +323 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Ukrainian folk dancers perform for Ukrainian and US servicemen in a ceremony for joint-drill exercises between the two countries in Yavoriv polygon, Lviv district, western Ukraine

    Money First: New US Military Aid Policy to 'Wake Ukraine Up From Euphoria'

    © AFP 2017/ YURIY DYACHYSHYN
    World
    Get short URL
    364750

    The United States presidential administration is considering revising military and technical grants to a number of countries, including Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported.

    An internal memo obtained by the newspaper identified Vietnam, Tunisia, Colombia, Lebanon, the Philippines, Pakistan and Ukraine as countries that would be offered loans to purchase US military equipment, instead of receiving cash grants. The changes could affect the program with a total worth of nearly $1 billion.

    New Policy

    Israel to buy about 100 state-of-the-art F-35 Joint Strike Fighter warplanes from the United States
    © AP Photo/ Northrop Grumman
    No More Money for Nothing: Trump’s Budget Proposal May Frustrate Ukraine, Others
    However, the move is being criticized by the US State Department. The newspaper cited a State Department internal memo, saying that if the measure is adopted those countries would likely turn to Russia and China for military assistance.

    In suggesting that most countries that currently receive grants from Washington would refuse loans, the memo read: "Without such assistance, partners will likely either not develop/sustain those capabilities, or may turn to other countries to assist them in developing them," as cited by WSJ.

    The State Department’s reaction to Trump’s initiative was expected. In recent decades, military and technical grants have been one of Washington’s most powerful diplomatic instruments to expand its global influence. If Washington abandons the measure the State Department will have to radically shake up its toolbox.

    Earlier, Trump already announced a 28 percent cut to the State Department’s budget, with the released money allocated for defense. In 2018, the White House seeks to increase defense spending by 10 percent, to $639 billion.

    U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to Groton, Connecticut, May 17, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    Trump’s Fiscal Reform Called Into Question Amid Budget Balancing Debate
    "We’re absolutely reducing funding to the UN and to various foreign aid programs… the president said hundreds of times, 'I’m going to spend less money overseas and more money at home,'" US Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney said in March.

    If the changes are adopted it will be much more difficult for foreign countries to receive US military support.

    "The return of loans is strictly controlled by the US Senate Committee on Appropriations. The committee examines the level of corruption [in the borrowing country] as well as a hundred of other parameters. There also must be guarantees that if the loan is not settled the US will get a stake in the debtor’s state-owned companies. Trump decided to cut grants for foreign countries because he realized that tons of money was spent for nothing," Sergei Sudakov, a specialist in American politics and professor at the Academy of Military Sciences, told RT.

    Friends and Allies

    U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands as they deliver remarks before a dinner at Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem May 22, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ariel Schalit/Pool
    Tryst in Tel Aviv: Trump Tries to Unite Israel, Saudis With Anti-Iran Rhetoric
    At the same time, not all of Washington’s military grants to foreign countries are planned to be removed. For example, the US will continue to support Israel (currently $3 billion annually), Egypt ($1.3 billion) and Jordan ($350 million). Trump is implementing the transition from political to military dominance, and grants to Israel, Egypt and Jordan are part of the plan.

    Israel is traditionally a US ally in the Middle East, and ties between Washington and Jerusalem could reach a historic pinnacle under Trump. During his campaign, Trump criticized the Barack Obama administration for insufficient support for Israel.

    Meanwhile, differences over Israeli settlements in the West Bank could not prevent the US and Israel from signing a military assistance memorandum under Obama. According to the deal, the US will unveil a $38 billion aid package to Israel in 2018-2028. The partnership between the two countries is strategic, and the US is unlikely to increase its support for Israel.

    Pentagon said that the Science Applications International Corporation has received a $13.4 million US Army contract to provide engineering and software support services to the Kingdom of Jordan.
    © Sputnik/ Ruslan Krivobok
    Pentagon to Provide Jordan With Additional Software, Engineering Support
    The fight against Daesh and other terrorist groups was one of the key points of Trump’s campaign. Jordan is an important ally for Washington in the Middle East. Since 2014, Amman has been engaged in airstrikes against Daesh, as part of a US-led coalition. Moreover, 2,500 US troops have been sent to the country. Jordan is the only Muslim country to recognize the Israeli borders as a result of the 1967 war.

    Furthermore, the US president intends to strengthen relations with Egypt, and this intention is reciprocal. In April, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visited Washington. The sides agreed to jointly fight terrorism.

    "We will fight terrorism and other things. We’re going to be friends for a long, long period of time. We have a great bond with the people of Egypt," Trump said during a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart.

    In April, the US and Egypt also continued their joint naval drills in the Red Sea.

    What About Ukraine?

    Lach Gates on Independence Square in Kiev.
    © Sputnik/ STR
    Kiev Concerned by Reports US Might Slash Financial Aid
    By replacing military grants with loans, Washington would indirectly admit that it is ready to sacrifice friendly ties with such countries as Tunisia, Lebanon, Pakistan and Colombia, and probably Vietnam and the Philippines. This rejects an increasingly popular hypothesis that Washington allegedly plans to curb its activities in the Middle East and turn to Asia-Pacific.

    Ukraine is also at risk. In 2014-2016, Washington provided Kiev with a $600 million military aid package. The former US presidential administration planned to continue military support for Kiev.

    In 2017, the Ukrainian military will receive $350 million from the US. The decision was approved by the US House of Representatives in late 2016.
    Military spending is a crucial problem for the Ukrainian government, since Kiev does not adhere to the peaceful settlement of the Donbass conflict. Despite a cease-fire, Ukrainian forces continue shelling the self-proclaimed Donbass republics. On May 20, President Petro Poroshenko announced the deployment of T-80 tanks to the conflict zone in Donbass.

    Kiev is struggling to increase defense spending amid a downturn in the national economy and a skyrocketing foreign debt. Last May, Poroshenko signed the Ukrainian national security strategy. According to the document, Kiev expected to increase its military budget to 5 percent of GDP. For comparison, in 2016, Turkey had a military budget of 3.7 percent of GDP and the US – 3.3 percent of GDP.

    Independence Square in Kiev
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
    Ukraine Teeters on the Brink of Default as Kiev Struggles to Find Money to Repay Debts
    In recent years, the Ukrainian government has been driving up military expenditures. While in 2016 Ukraine’s defense budget was $4.3 billion, it will reach nearly $5 billion this year, which accounts for 5 percent of GDP.

    Meanwhile, the economic situation in Ukraine is worsening. In April, the International Monetary Fund downgraded its forecast for Ukrainian GDP growth from 2.9 to 2 percent. The military and political turmoil is also affecting the economy. For example, a blockade of Donbass by Ukrainian radical activists has seriously damaged the country’s energy sector.

    Another negative factor is Kiev’s foreign obligations.

    A general view shows Bohdana Hmelnickoho street, one of largest streets of Kiev
    © AFP 2017/ VASILY MAXIMOV
    Lavrov-Tillerson Talks: 'Ukraine is What US is Concerned Least About'
    According to estimates by the Ukrainian National Bank, the country’s debt will remain at 80 percent of GDP in 2017. In the foreseeable future, the debt may increase if Washington decides to replace military grants with loans for Ukraine.

    Such an initiative would be also a political blow for Kiev. Nurturing an anti-Russian agenda, the Ukrainian government tries to keep up the façade of rapprochement with the West. 

    "The amount of aid is not that important for Kiev. But this support itself is important as a symbolic gesture that the Big Brother stands with them," Sudakov pointed out.

    Sergei Vikulov, president of the Academy for Military and Economic Problems and Finances, suggested that a US decision to replace military grants with loans may be a wake-up call for Ukraine.

    "Waking up from euphoria can last for long, but can also be rude. Trump is a businessman. He could firmly ask Kiev to settle its debts. Trump can find a way to compensate Washington’s losses [from Ukraine]," Vikulov told RT.


    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    End of Free Ride? US Mulling Almost 70% Cut to Ukraine Financial Aid in 2018
    US Security Funding, Aid Cuts Threaten to ‘Completely Destabilize’ World
    Why is US Slashing Military Aid to Ukraine?
    Enough is Enough! ... US 'Tired of Ukraine', Wants to Distance Itself From Kiev
    Tags:
    economy, US military aid, military conflict, cooperation, U.S. Department of State, Donald Trump, Israel, Ukraine, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    Natural Beauty: The Most Mesmerizing National Parks in Europe
    From Ukraine With Love
    Ukrainian Quality
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok