WATCH: Trump Fan Disrupts Flight to US, Sparks 'Lock Him Up' Chant

The man reportedly attempted to take another passenger's seat after he was refused an upgrade to first class. When asked to vacate, he became disruptive and told the captain and crew they would have to drag him off the plane.

All of the passengers were forced to deplane, and Shanghai law enforcement was called in to deal with the matter. However, the man finally decided to leave "on his own accord," according to the airline.

As he was escorted off the plane, the crowd jeered the man in Chinese and English and chanted "lock him up," a riff on the cries of "lock her up!" about Hillary Clinton at Trump campaign events.

The man, in turn, called one passenger "Hillary" and "lesbian."

The flight left Shanghai more than three hours late and had to make an unscheduled stop in San Francisco to switch crews before heading back to New Jersey.

​United thanked its customers for their patience and its staff for its professionalism throughout the ordeal.