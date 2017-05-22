Register
    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference near the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 22, 2016

    Iran Skeptical of Trumps Ability to Engage Arab Leaders in Anti-Terror Fight

    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    The recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and the leaders of Arab nations will not have any impact on counterterrorism struggle, and was merely done for show, recently reelected Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Monday.

    US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talk during welcome ceremony in Tel Aviv, Monday, May 22,2017
    © AP Photo/ Oded Balilty
    Trump: US, Israel Agree Iran Must Cease 'Funding, Equipping of Terrorists'
    TEHRAN (Sputnik) On Sunday, Trump participated in the Arab Islamic American Summit held in the Saudi capital along with the leaders of the Muslim-majority countries. During his speech at the summit, the US leader accused Tehran of supporting terrorists, militias and extremist groups that "spread destruction and chaos" across the Middle East.

    "The meeting that took place in Saudi Arabia is a meeting for show and has no political value. The problem of terrorism is not solved at the meetings and conferences or by spending the people's money," Rouhani said at the press conference in Tehran.

    The issue of counterterrorism has become topical for the countries around the world, especially given the recent attacks carried out by jihadists from the Daesh terrorist group, which is outlawed in many countries, including Russia and the United States.

    The Daesh is infamous for its activities and occupation of vast territories in the Middle East, as well as the destabilization and violence it brings to the region, particularly to Syria and Iraq.

    terrorism, Daesh, Donald Trump, Hassan Rouhani, United States
