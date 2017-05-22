Iran Skeptical of Trumps Ability to Engage Arab Leaders in Anti-Terror Fight

–

TEHRAN (Sputnik)On Sunday, Trump participated in the Arab Islamic American Summit held in the Saudi capital along with the leaders of the Muslim-majority countries. During his speech at the summit, the US leader accused Tehran of supporting terrorists, militias and extremist groups that "spread destruction and chaos" across the Middle East.

"The meeting that took place in Saudi Arabia is a meeting for show and has no political value. The problem of terrorism is not solved at the meetings and conferences or by spending the people's money," Rouhani said at the press conference in Tehran.

The issue of counterterrorism has become topical for the countries around the world, especially given the recent attacks carried out by jihadists from the Daesh terrorist group, which is outlawed in many countries, including Russia and the United States.

The Daesh is infamous for its activities and occupation of vast territories in the Middle East, as well as the destabilization and violence it brings to the region, particularly to Syria and Iraq.

