Google Tried to Restrict Coverage of Gender Discrimination Case Filed by US

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The US Department of Labor (DoL) filed a lawsuit against Google in January, accusing the company of systematically underpaying women and requesting to provide salary data to the US authorities. On April 7, a DoL attorney, as well as a department's regional solicitor provided The Guardian with some details related to the investigation, in particular, about the evidence of extreme discrimination and pay disparities in Google obtained by the department, as well as about Google attempts to hide the relevant data.

The IT giant used this interview as a pretext to file a motion for the case dismissal, stressing potential violation of the ethics rules by the attorney, though the motion was rejected by the court.

The newspaper added that the company also tried to restrict press access during a hearing, held last month, however, the request was also rejected by the judge.

In April, the DoL said in a statement that it discovered pay inequities in 2015 data on wages, though it needed to obtain more documents to access the issue, as well as to interview employees. As Google is a federal contractor, it must comply with equal opportunity laws and provide the DoL records for inspection. Google has repeatedly denied all accusations, claiming that the payment gap was eliminated by compensation schemes, though no relevant data was provided.

