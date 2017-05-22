Russia Calls for Int'l Cybersecurity Document - Foreign Ministry

– Oleg

VIENNA (Sputnik)Syromolotov said at the session of the UN Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, held in the Austrian capital, that the threat of cybersecurity had increased in recent years and required common legal approaches.

The Russian diplomat added that Moscow welcomed the draft resolution prepared by an expert group working under the aegis of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in April and invited all countries to participate in forging this document and possibly become its co-authors.

International cybersecurity-related cooperation has become topical in recent years after a number of alleged cyberattacks against politicians and cyberinfrastructure in different countries, such as the recent attack with the use of WannaCry ransomware that targeted hundreds of thousands computers around the world locking software and demanding money for access.

