Car Rams Into Crowd in Tel Aviv, at Least 5 Injured - Reports

"Allegedly the premeditated car ramming occurred on Yafo Street in Tel Aviv. At least 5-6 people are injured," Channel 10 reported.
MDA EMTs and paramedics are on the scene in Tel Aviv treating & evacuating people hit by vehicle on Jaffa Road & corner of Nachlat Benyamin pic.twitter.com/zGPDbKodIG— Magen David Adom (@Mdais) 22 мая 2017 г.
#MagenDavidAdom on the scene in #TelAviv, patients have been evacuated to Inchilov #hospital #EMS #Emergency #Medicine #Israel #MDA #Rescue pic.twitter.com/qMX4gTpGio— Magen David Adom (@Mdais) 22 мая 2017 г.
Emergency services confirm the information about the incident. Based on a preliminary investigation, police described it as a traffic accident and not an attack.
@Mdais says one injured in #TelAviv car accident in severe condition and three in mild condition. pic.twitter.com/tj7tcuwDAy— Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) 22 мая 2017 г.
The incident occurred one hour before the arrival of US President Donald Trump in Israel.
