Car Rams Into Crowd in Tel Aviv, at Least 5 Injured - Reports

"Allegedly the premeditated car ramming occurred on Yafo Street in Tel Aviv. At least 5-6 people are injured," Channel 10 reported.

MDA EMTs and paramedics are on the scene in Tel Aviv treating & evacuating people hit by vehicle on Jaffa Road & corner of Nachlat Benyamin pic.twitter.com/zGPDbKodIG — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) 22 мая 2017 г.

Emergency services confirm the information about the incident. Based on a preliminary investigation, police described it as a traffic accident and not an attack.

@Mdais says one injured in #TelAviv car accident in severe condition and three in mild condition. pic.twitter.com/tj7tcuwDAy — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) 22 мая 2017 г.

The incident occurred one hour before the arrival of US President Donald Trump in Israel.