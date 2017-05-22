Over 30Mln People Internally Displaced Globally in 2016

© AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed Over 526,000 Iraqis Displaced From West Mosul Amid Anti-Daesh Offensive

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The report showed that 6.9 million people fled conflict or violence, while 24.2 million were forced to leave their homes by natural disasters.

According to the report, Sub-Saharan Africa was the region most affected by conflict and violence with 2.6 million of people internally displaced for these reasons in 2016. The Middle East and North Africa were in the second place with 2.1 million, while in South Asia 1.1 million people left their homes because of conflict or violence.

South and South East Asia were the regions most affected by natural disasters. with over seven million internally displaced in China and almost six million in the Philippines.

The report stressed that the international community was focusing on migrants and refugees although the number of internally displaced persons was twice as high and these people risked becoming migrants.

The Norwegian Refugee Council is a non-governmental organization assisting refugees and internally displaced persons.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!