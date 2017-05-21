UN SG Calls on Libyan Parties to Restore Calm After Airbase Attack

© Sputnik/ Andrei Stenin Death Toll From Libya Airbase Attack Rises to 140, Defense Chief Suspended

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United Nations' Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on the parties to Libyan crisis to restore calm after Thursday's deadly attack on military Brak al-Shati airbase in country's south, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General [Guterres] is deeply concerned about the military escalation at the Brak al-Shati air base in southern Libya and calls on all parties to exercise restraint and restore calm. He is particularly disturbed by the high number of fatalities as well as reports of summary executions of civilians, which, if confirmed, may constitute war crimes," Dujarric said in a statement published on Saturday.

According to the document, Guterres also called on the parties to the Libyan conflict to engage in constructive dialogue aimed at reaching the settlement of the crisis in the country.

"The Secretary-General appreciates the efforts of a number of regional and neighbouring countries for their contributions aimed at strengthening the dialogue between key stakeholders in support of the overall UN-led process," Dujarric concluded.

On Thursday, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Martin Kobler, condemned the "unprovoked attack" on Brak al-Shati airbase, which reportedly claimed lives of at least 140 people including civilians.

According to media reports, the militia of the Third Force, loyal to the UN-led Government of National Accord attacked the military airbase of the rival forces of Libyan National Army (LNA).

Libya has been suffering from a civil war since 2011 when the country’s long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown. In December 2015, the two rival governments had composed the Government of National Accord, but one of the parties refused to cooperate after that.

The instability in the country facilitated the emergence of militant groups, including IS terror group, outlawed in Russia, which had been carrying out attacks on Libya’s oil infrastructure.