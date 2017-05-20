US Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia May Reach $350Bln Over Next 10 Years

According to Sanders, at a ceremony in Riyadh, to be attended by US President Donald Trump and State Secretary Rex Tillerson later on Saturday, the sides will sign a joint vision statement and nine defense cooperation agreements, including eight letters of acceptance and one letter of intent.
Trump arrived in Riyadh on Saturday, making Saudi Arabia the first country he visited as the President of the United States.
The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) revealed in a study in April that Saudi Arabia was the third largest military spender in 2015 but dropped to fourth position in 2016 after the United States, China and Russia.
