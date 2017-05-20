Register
    Be-200ChS multipurpose amphibious aircraft

    States of Latin America Interested in Russian Armored Cars, Amphibious Aircraft

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Subbotin
    Deputy Chief of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said that countries of Latin America are interested in purchasing of Russian Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircrafts, as well as of Russian armored cars.

    Moscow, Jakarta Looking Into Deal on Deliveries of Russian Be-200 Aircraft
    LIMA (Sputnik) Countries of Latin America are interested in purchasing of Russian Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircrafts, as well as of Russian armored cars, Deputy Chief of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Anatoly Punchuk said on Saturday.

    "Mexico, Peru and Argentina are showing interest, we have equipment supplied to Venezuela, Brazil remains interested," Punchuk said at the SITDEF 2017 international show of defense and disaster relief technology in Lima, Peru, when talking about supplies of armored cars.

    Speaking of the Be-200 amphibious aircraft, Punchuk said that Russia sees "certain perspectives" and is working on them, as a number of states expressed interest in purchasing the aircraft.

    He added that there are "good opportunities for joint production" and modernization of equipment, that are provided by Russian military bases in the region and the national bases of the countries of Latin America.

    Punchuck also spoke of the MiG-35 multirole fighter jets, stressing that the "potential of the plane is high enough," but refused to name any specific details of the supply of the Mig-35 jets to Latin America so far.

    "It is too early yet to speak of some specific projects regarding supply of Mig-35s," Punchuck said, adding that it is the "next stage" of the development of Russia’s relation with the countries of Latin America.

    The MiG-35 is a multipurpose generation 4++ fighter and an advanced derivative of the original MiG-29 fighter, featuring improved combat capability and flight performance characteristics. It is capable of speeds up to 2,700 kilometers per hour (1,700 miles per hour) and a combat radius of 1,000 kilometers.

    Serial purchases of the MiG-35 multirole fighter under the state arms procurement program are expected to begin in 2019.

