Speaking with reporters after talks with Peruvian officials on SITDEF margins, the FSMTC deputy head told reporters on Friday that despite changes in Peru’s government it "expresses readiness to continue a strategic dialogue with us on matters of military and technical cooperation."
Punchuk said Peru had first-hand experience of using Russian equipment and was interested in building maintenance centers on its soil. "Peru has a significant number of T-55 tanks, it is interested in repairing and modernizing them with Russia’s help."
The military official added Russia was also ready to offer Peru dual-use equipment that can be used for military and peaceful purposes, such as in emergency response settings.
