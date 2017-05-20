Register
20 May 2017
    T-55 in Peru

    Peru Open for Strategic, Military-Technical Cooperation With Russia Official

    The Peruvian government is open for continued strategic partnership with Russia, including potential contracts with its military equipment makers, Anatoly Punchuk, deputy chief of Russia’s state military cooperation agency, has said.

    LIMA, (Sputnik) Peru is hosting an international show of defense and disaster relief technology, SITDEF 2017, in Lima, where Russia is represented by the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC).

    Speaking with reporters after talks with Peruvian officials on SITDEF margins, the FSMTC deputy head told reporters on Friday that despite changes in Peru’s government it "expresses readiness to continue a strategic dialogue with us on matters of military and technical cooperation."

    Punchuk said Peru had first-hand experience of using Russian equipment and was interested in building maintenance centers on its soil. "Peru has a significant number of T-55 tanks, it is interested in repairing and modernizing them with Russia’s help."

    The military official added Russia was also ready to offer Peru dual-use equipment that can be used for military and peaceful purposes, such as in emergency response settings.

