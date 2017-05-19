Register
22:52 GMT +319 May 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis gestures during a press briefing on the campaign to defeat ISIS at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., May 19, 2017

    Mattis: Militia Hit by US Strike in Syria Iran-Directed Offensive Force

    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    World
    Get short URL
    126247

    US Defense Secretary James Mattis stated that the US-led coalition strike on Thursday targeted Iranian-directed forces near Syria's al-Tanf.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during press conference on December 13, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ ANDREJ ISAKOVIC
    Moscow Says New US-Led Coalition Strike Near Syrian Al-Tanf ‘Illegitimate’
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The pro-Syrian government force the US-led coalition targeted with a strike on Thursday was an Iran-directed militia with offensive capabilities, US Defense Secretary James Mattis said in a press conference on Friday.

    "It [the strike] was necessitated by offensive movement with offensive capability of what we believe was Iranian-directed forces inside an established and agreed upon deconfliction zone," Mattis stated.

    The Pentagon, headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense
    CC0 / /
    US, Russia Contacts on Syria Ongoing After Strike on Pro-Government Forces
    On Thursday, the US-led coalition against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) conducted a strike near Syria's al-Tanf, where the United States and British special operations forces have been training Syrian rebel fighters near the border with Iraq and Jordan.

    The coalition tried to warn off the pro-Syrian government forces prior to carrying out the airstrike. Russia also tried to get the forces to leave the area, but without success.

    The coalition said it conducted the strike because the forces were perceived to be a threat to coalition troops, according to the Defense Department.

    Related:

    Moscow Says New US-Led Coalition Strike Near Syrian Al-Tanf ‘Illegitimate’
    US to Never Work With Assad Gov’t in Syria - Counter-Daesh Envoy
    US, Russia Contacts on Syria Ongoing After Strike on Pro-Government Forces
    True Nature of Syrian Convoy Hit by US-Led Coalition Warplanes
    Tags:
    airstrikes, James Mattis, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cold Facts
    Cold Facts
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok