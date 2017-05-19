US Sanctions Hezbollah, Daesh Senior Leaders - State Department

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The United States has imposed sanctions on Hezbollah senior leader Hashem Safieddine and the Daesh terror group (banned in Russia) senior operative in Egypt Muhammad al-Isawi, the US Department of State said in a press release on Friday.

"The Department of State has designated Hashem Safieddine and Muhammad al-Isawi as Specially Designated Global Terrorists… which imposes sanctions on foreign persons who have committed, or pose a serious risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of US nationals or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States," the release stated.

Safieddine is a key member of Hezbollah’s executive council, according to the State Department.

Al-Isawi, who is also known as Abu Usama al-Masri, has been leading the Islamic State’s affiliate in the Sinai Peninsula since August 2016.

The government of Saudi Arabia joined the United States in sanctioning Safieddine, the State Department noted.

The sanctions prohibit all US citizens from conducting transactions with the two individuals, whose property is now blocked.

The government of Saudi Arabia has joined the United States in imposing sanctions on a senior Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine, the US Department of State said in a release on Friday.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia joined the United States in designating Hashem Safieddine. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia designated Safieddine under its Law of Terrorism Crimes and Financing and Royal Decree A/44," the release stated.

The United States has introduced sanctions against two citizens of Yemen over their links to al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula terror group, also known as AQAP (banned in Russia), the US Department of the Treasury announced in a release on Friday.

"OFAC [Office of Foreign Assets Control] designated Hashim Muhsin Aydarus al-Hamid (al-Hamid) and Khalid Ali Mabkhut al-Aradah (al-Aradah), both Yemen-based tribal leaders who facilitated the transfer of weapons and money and the movement of individuals in support of AQAP," the release stated.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!