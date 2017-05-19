China to Send High-Level Delegation to Russia's SPIEF 2017 Forum - Ministry

–

BEIJING (Sputnik)China will be sending a high-level delegation to the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said Friday.

"We always support Russia in hosting this major economic forum, and as far as I know, in the recent years we have always sent the high-level delegations to it. This year too a high-level delegation from China will participate in the forum," Hua said during a regular press briefing.

She did not specify who would head or be members of the delegation.

The spokeswoman also expressed hope that the forum would become a platform for further development of effective Russian-Chinese cooperation.

SPIEF is one of Russia's major business and economic events. The 21st annual forum is scheduled to kick off its 3-day run on June 1. So far, ministers from 26 countries have confirmed their participation, while the total number of participants, comprising entrepreneurs and representatives of various organizations like the International Atomic Energy Agency, is estimated at over 5,000.

