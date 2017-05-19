Swedish Prosecutors Hold Press Conference on WikiLeaks' Assange Case (VIDEO)

Earlier today, Director of Sweden's Public Prosecution Marianne Ny announced that the authority asked the court to revoke the warrant of arrest issued for Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, bringing an end to the 7-year legal stand-off.

Swedish prosecutor told reporters that the case was dropped because there's no possibility of arresting Assange in "foreseeable future," not because Assange was found innocent.

However, the prosecutor revealed that the authority could relaunch the investigation should Assange return to Sweden before 2020.

"If Julian Assange were to return to Sweden before the statute of limitations for the crime elapses in August of 2020, the preliminary investigation could however be reopened," Director of Public Prosecution Marianne Ny said in a televised press conference.