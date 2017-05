© REUTERS/ Salvatore Di Nolfi/Pool Free Syrian Army Freezes Opposition HNC Delegation Membership at Geneva Talks

GENEVA (Sputnik)Russia's attempt to explain the essence of the Astana process on Syria to the Riyadh-based High Negotiations Committee (HNC) opposition group in Geneva was not met with full understanding, Deputy Foreign Minister Gennadiy Gatilov said.

"I cannot say that all our arguments are accepted by the HNC delegation. But there is desire to continue contacts," Gatilov said Friday.

He noted the importance of achieving a de-escalation of hostilities in Syria, which he stressed would help advance the political process.

