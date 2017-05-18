US Coalition Envoy Has ‘Full Backing’ After Turkey Calls for Removal - DoS

Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called for McGurk to be replaced, claiming he supported the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a designated terror group in the United States and Turkey, and the Peoples’ Protection Units (YPG), a coalition member that Ankara maintains is linked to the PKK.
"The Administration commends the tremendous work that he has done to date to coordinate and lead the Coalition in achieving significant progress against Daesh in Syria, Iraq, and in turning the tide against this barbaric enemy," Nauert stated. "Mr. McGurk has the full support and backing of Secretary Tillerson and the White House."
