Discussions on NATO-Like Arab-US Alliance Premature - Saudi Foreign Minister

DUBAI (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, The Washington Post newspaper reported that during his upcoming state visit to Saudi Arabia, US President Donald Trump would unveil a new regional security architecture referred to as an "Arab NATO" by White House officials. Trump was also expected to announce one of the largest arms-sales deals in history as part of the plan.

"There are considerations on this topic, there are discussions on strengthening efforts for the creation of a structure related to security in the region, however it is too early to speak about anything specific," Jubeir said at a press conference ahead of Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia and the Arab Islamic American Summit.

The Saudi diplomat added that the countries of the Persian Gulf are cooperating in the security sphere and currently have joint response forces. Apart from this, the Arab monarchies are maintaining security cooperation with the United States, he said.

Trump's first trip overseas since taking office is starting on Friday. Apart from Saudi Arabia, Trump is expected to visit Jerusalem, Belgium and Italy.

The United States considers Saudi Arabia as a strong partner in the sphere of regional security, relying on the kingdom's unique role in the Arab and Islamic worlds, its possession of the world's largest reserves of oil and its strategic location which contributes to the long-standing bilateral relationship between Riyadh and Washington.